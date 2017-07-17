DIG Roopa transferred in aftermath of prison irregularities report

more-in

In the aftermath of a report submitted to Karnataka DGP by DIG (Prisons) D. Roopa alleging irregularities in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, the State government on Monday transferred her out of the Prisons Department to the post of DIG, Commissioner for Traffic and Road Safety, Bengaluru.

This comes on a day senior retired bureaucrat Vinay Kumar is expected to begin a probe into the alleged irregularities in the prison, including special facilities being extended to AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala and kingpin of the stamp paper racket Abdul Karim Telgi.

The government issued notices to Ms. Roopa for violating the service rules and going public over allegations against other senior officials. Incidentally, she took charge as DIG (Prisons) only on June 21.

Sources said that Director General (Prisons) H.N. Satyanarayana Rao, against whom Ms. Roopa has cast aspersions in her report, also submitted a report to the government alleging that the source of ill will between prison officials and Ms. Roopa stemmed from her dissatisfaction over division of work between senior officers in the department. He too has been transferred; however, the government is yet to indicate which department he has been transferred to.

Other key transfers

The government has posted N.S. Megharik as Additional Director General of Police (Prisons). He was ADGP, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and a former Bengaluru Commissioner.

In another significant development, State intelligence chief M.N. Reddi has also been shunted out in less than four months after he took charge of the key position. The sources said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was unhappy with the ''mishandling'' of law and order situation in Dakshina Kannada district, apart from how the prison row went out of hand, embarrassing the government.

Mr. Reddi has been posted as DGP, ACB.