Priest falls into stormwater drain

A man pointing to the spot where Vasudev, a 35-year-old priest, fell into a stornwater drain at S.V.K. Layout at Kurubarahalli, during heavy rain, on Friday evening. | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR;K_MURALI_KUMAR -

more-in

Family members of Vasudev Bhattar (32), a priest who fell into a rajakaluve, accused the civic body and politicians of apathy. “They only want votes, but won’t do anything for citizens,” said a relative of the priest.

The search operation had to be carried out in darkness as the power went off. At the time of going to press, civil defence and police personnel were digging up the road alongside the rajakaluve, around 200 metres from the spot where he fell.

As the rajakaluve was opened, at least three cylinders were found in the drain.

Compound wall collapses on couple

In another incident at Kuruburahalli, a couple, Shankarappa and Kamalamma, both in their 40s, died when the compound wall of their house collapsed on them. The couple was removing water that had entered their home on 18th Cross when the wall collpased around 7.30 p.m., police said. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.