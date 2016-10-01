This situation, worst in 10 years, has complicated the water-sharing crisis

While all attention is on the poor southwest monsoon, which has triggered a crisis in the Cauvery basin, experts feel that it was the failure of the pre-monsoon — which is the worst in the last 10 years — that complicated matters, especially regarding the flow towards Tamil Nadu.

“The problem on sharing of Cauvery waters would not have been this complicated this year even with the present level of rainfall from the southwest monsoon, if Karnataka had received good pre-monsoon rain,” said Shivakumar Naik Lal, project scientist in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The main impact of the failure of pre-monsoon showers is that it has reduced the flow of rainwater from the southwest monsoon to reservoirs in the Cauvery basin as well as to the river course towards Tamil Nadu, he pointed out.

A good pre-monsoon shower increases the flow of water from the monsoon as the dryness of land would have reduced by then. But the failure of pre-monsoon showers has affected this process, he said.

Pre-monsoon rainfall is the lowest in the last 10 years in the Cauvery basin as a whole, in the catchment area of the Krishnaraja Sagar, and the catchment area below all the four reservoirs leading to the river course towards Tamil Nadu, as per the data available with the KSNDMC. As against the normal pre-monsoon rainfall of 186 mm, the Cauvery basin received only 126 mm rainfall this year, which amounts to a shortage of 32 per cent. Interestingly, though the southwest monsoon failed last year, the State received 265 mm of pre-monsoon showers, which is 42 per cent more when compared with normal figures. Perhaps, such a good pre-monsoon prevented the Cauvery row from getting complicated last year, experts said.

The KRS catchment area faced 32 per cent deficiency in the pre-monsoon showers this year, which is similar to the situation in 2007 when the State received only 133 mm of pre-monsoon rainfall as against the average of 196 mm.

Similarly, the catchment areas below the reservoirs in the Cauvery basin too have reported a shortage of 35 per cent in pre-monsoon showers.

This area has received only 119 mm of rainfall as against the average of 181 mm.