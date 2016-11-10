There will be no power supply from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday in areas fed by Amarjyothi and Leela Venture MUSS. The areas that will be affected are Domlur village, Domlur 2nd Stage, Doopanahalli, HAL 2nd and 3rd Stage, 100 Feet Road, Shanthi Sagar, 14th Cross RMU, Geethanjali Layout, New Thippasandra Main Road, Seethapanahalli Colony, ADE Compound, BEML Road, Kodihalli, Jeevan Bhima Nagar Main Road, LIC Colony, Eshwara Layout, Appareddy Palya, Service Road Indiranagar, 7th Main, Leela Palace (dedicated feeder), NAL Compound, N.T. Sandra Market, Venkateshwara Colony, Booma Reddy Colony, 515 Colony, areas behind Jeevan Bima Nagar police station, Airport Road, ISRO Compound, Krishna Temple Road, Shwara Layout and L.B. Shastry Nagar.

