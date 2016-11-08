Bengaluru: Over 25,000 pourakarmikas will be served breakfast every day starting Tuesday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will flag off the programme in the East Zone.

The programme was part of the 2016-17 BBMP budget in which Rs. 10 crore had been earmarked for this initiative. The meals will be provided by Akshaya Patra Foundation of ISKCON. Each meal will cost the civic body Rs. 20 and will be served in the ward offices, mustering centres and other BBMP buildings in each ward.

Senior civic officials said that the scheme will be launched only in the East Zone on Tuesday and cover 6,000 pourakarmikas. “We will expand the programme to other zones with every passing week and cover the entire city in eight weeks,” a senior official said.