Over 20,000 pourakarmikas in the city will be served meals every day from the last week of October.

Mayor G. Padmavathi on Saturday announced that the BBMP, which had set aside funds for the project, had now roped in Akshya Patra Foundation of Iskcon for the programme. “Each meal will cost Rs. 20 and will be served across the city at designated spots at 10.30 a.m. as the pourakarmikas will work from 6.30 a.m. to afternoon,” Ms. Padmavathi said.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said the civic body had bought 16 mechanised sweeping machines — eight small and eight bigger ones — which would be deployed on arterial roads for cleaning during night time.