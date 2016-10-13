During their survey, ITEC came across several complaints about lack of air circulation in the rooms, unhygienic conditions in which food was prepared and lack of CCTV cameras or a security guard. “Many cases of theft and harassment were also reported,” said Chithra, a software engineer.

“In some PGs, 10 to 12 women are housed in a 2BHK," said Haynes Davis, who is a member of ITEC. "If the tenants protest, the owner threatens to not return the advance. Such tactics work because PG rooms are always in demand,” said Mr. Haynes.