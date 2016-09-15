The city police’s efforts to crowdsource pictures of the violence seem to have paid off, with over 2,000 pictures and video clips being sent to the Command Centre. A majority of the pictures were sent through the Whatsapp number (9480801000). Officials said these pictures and videos would be stored and used as references to peg those who have been detained to the violence across the city. During the violence itself, there were a few pictures and videos sent that showed groups preparing for violence, and in a few cases, these plans had been foiled, said officials.