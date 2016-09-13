Police quell social media-fuelled rumours

On Monday, the city police found themselves tackling two fronts — quelling not only protests and violence on Bengaluru’s roads, but also social media-fuelled rumours that were causing panic among citizens.

Repeated images of trucks being torched and cars stoned were circulated over and over again, and unverified and false reports of violence added to the confusion. For instance, rumours of attacks on Tamil residents in Halasuru sent a wave of uncalled-for panic. Messages about huge traffic snarls from Thomas Cafe to Banaswadi also made the rounds on social media. “It didn’t help that some news channels were replaying the same clips for hours on end. At some point, I turned off the television,” said a resident of Davis Road in Bengaluru.

To bring some measure of order, police personnel took to social media urging citizens to keep calm.

“A dedicated team monitored all the tweets and alerted officials to check cases of violence that were being reported on social media. Some of the pictures of violence were not accurate, but we went to the spot to cross-check,” a senior police official said. Through its twitter handle @BlrCityPolice, they advised people to not believe or spread rumours and follow them for an accurate version of the proceedings. They also tweeted saying that sufficient police force was deployed to maintain law and order. “Maintain calm, all measures taken to ensure security of citizens,” was one of the tweets.

Many residents lauded the police for keeping them informed. “Bangalore Police has been doing a great job by regularly posting on their Twitter handle,” a citizen tweeted. Apart from this, the Bengaluru police also responded to personal queries of those who wanted to travel from one part of the city to another.