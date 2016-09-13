Cities » Bengaluru

Bengaluru, September 13, 2016
Updated: September 13, 2016 07:55 IST

Police quell social media-fuelled rumours

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

On Monday, the city police found themselves tackling two fronts — quelling not only protests and violence on Bengaluru’s roads, but also social media-fuelled rumours that were causing panic among citizens.

Repeated images of trucks being torched and cars stoned were circulated over and over again, and unverified and false reports of violence added to the confusion. For instance, rumours of attacks on Tamil residents in Halasuru sent a wave of uncalled-for panic. Messages about huge traffic snarls from Thomas Cafe to Banaswadi also made the rounds on social media. “It didn’t help that some news channels were replaying the same clips for hours on end. At some point, I turned off the television,” said a resident of Davis Road in Bengaluru.

To bring some measure of order, police personnel took to social media urging citizens to keep calm.

“A dedicated team monitored all the tweets and alerted officials to check cases of violence that were being reported on social media. Some of the pictures of violence were not accurate, but we went to the spot to cross-check,” a senior police official said. Through its twitter handle @BlrCityPolice, they advised people to not believe or spread rumours and follow them for an accurate version of the proceedings. They also tweeted saying that sufficient police force was deployed to maintain law and order. “Maintain calm, all measures taken to ensure security of citizens,” was one of the tweets.

Many residents lauded the police for keeping them informed. “Bangalore Police has been doing a great job by regularly posting on their Twitter handle,” a citizen tweeted. Apart from this, the Bengaluru police also responded to personal queries of those who wanted to travel from one part of the city to another.

More In: Bengaluru
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Farmers staging 'Jala Satyagraha' in Cauvery, against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, near Srirangapatna in Mandya on Wednesday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Mangaluru

Vamanjoor residents unhappy with insufficient bus services

CAMPCO to release Dark Tan chocolate on September 14

Cyclists show their pedal power

Protest march taken out against derogatory posts on social media

MLA asks corporation to build bus bays

Karnataka

Cauvery protests: Bengaluru mostly deserted

Cauvery protest: Over 300 arrested so far, says Parameshwara

Cauvery row: Kharge urges Modi to intervene

Cauvery row: Security beefed up at Karunanidhi’s daughter’s estate following protest

Arson, violence shut down Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Pilot project to sell grains online in Bidar


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Bengaluru

Election for Kolar CMC posts on Thursday

Congress trying to wrest top posts, JD(S) out to regain power in the council »