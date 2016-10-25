The Basavanagudi police have arrested two persons and recovered 460 grams of Amphetamine worth Rs. 7 lakh from them.

The duo identified as Abdul Rahman (31) and Barkath (22), from Shivaji Nagar were caught red handed while they were waiting for their clients to deliver the drugs.

The accused confessed that they were selling the banned substance to college students and IT professionals.

The police have taken them into custody to ascertain the source of drugs.

Amphetamine is a potent central nervous system stimulant that is used in the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity and psychological disorder.