The police have detained the driver of a water tanker to question him on the death of his step-daughter.

Four days ago, the 19-year-old girl was admitted to a private hospital with severe burn injuries and she died on Saturday. The girl’s mother, however, accused her husband, Ramesh, of raping her daughter.

According to the police, the mother eloped with the accused four years ago. In her statement to the police, she alleged that Ramesh had been in a sexual relationship with her daughter. “According to the mother, to cover his actions, he allegedly set her on fire to make it look like an accidental death,” said the police. The victim was admitted to private hospital on October 18.