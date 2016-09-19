The RMC Yard police opened fire at a gang of six armed men, which was on a mugging spree at Goraguntepalya, in the early hours of Sunday.

After a hot chase, the police were able to catch one of the gang members.

RMC Yard police station inspector Mukarram said the incident took place around 2.30 a.m. when the police personnel on night rounds received information that an armed gang was on the prowl.

According to him, the gang members, who were on three motorcycles, were on a robbing spree and terrorising people.

When Mr. Mukarram and his driver intercepted the gang members, they charged at the police vehicle and tried to attack them.

Mr. Mukarram opened three rounds of fire with his service pistol after which the gang members began to flee.

One of the gang members, identified as Ayub Khan (30), was nabbed when Mr. Mukarram’s driver gave the bikers a chase.

Ayub Khan sustained minor injuries when he fell off the motorcycle.

One of his associates who sustained bullet injuries managed to escape, Mr. Mukarram said. Ayub Khan has been questioned by the police to ascertain the background of the gang.

“We are sure that the accused are habitual offenders. We have some leads about there whereabouts and they will be arrested soon,” a police officer said.

