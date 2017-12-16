Police deny permission for Sunny Leone event

more-in

The city police, on Saturday, said they would not give permission to a New Year’s eve party featuring actor Sunny Leone, which was scheduled to take place at White Orchid hotel in Manyata Tech Park.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar said, “On December 31, all our personnel will be busy with bandobast duty. We decided not to permit the event keeping in mind the law and order situation.”

He clarified that the decision was not influenced by the protests held in front of the tech park on Friday by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene, who had threatened ‘mass suicide’ if Ms. Leone took part in the event.

With the police refusing permission, the organisers were left disappointed.

Harish, Managing Director of Time Creations, the agency organising the event, said they would continue to clarify to the officials that the private event was meant for families and had no obscene content. “But if our attempts fail, money paid for the tickets will be refunded,” he added.

As of Saturday, only about 15 tickets — priced from ₹2,999 to ₹7,999 under different categories — had been sold, the organisers said.

The programme was supposed to feature Ms. Leone, Progressive Brothers, DJ Vilas Monnappa and Kannada rappers All OK.