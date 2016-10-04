The RMC Yard police busted a drug racket and arrested a gang of three construction labouers from West Bengal, who were growing marijuana on vacant sites in Yeshwanthpur and selling it to drug peddlers.

The racket was exposed when a team of police, led by Inspectors Mohammed Mukarram, nabbed two persons who were trying to sell eight kg of the narcotic drug.

The duo, identified as Shankar (27) from Heganahalli and his associate Goutham (18) from Laggere, were arrested while they were waiting for their contacts near Ullas Talkies in Marappanapalya and recovered 500 gm of ganja from them.

During interrogation, they confessed, based on which the police raided a slum near Yeshwantpur and arrested Deepak Burman (21), Upendranath (35) and Ardhan Mondal (45) and recovered 7.5 kg of ganja plants worth Rs. 3.5 lakh from them.

The accused hailed from West Bengal, who were working as construction labourers, had settled down in the slum areas for the past several years, police said.

The accused have all been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded in judicial custody.