The High Court on Wednesday ordered issue of notice to the State and Union governments and central education boards on a PIL petition, which has sought a direction to the authorities for regulation of the process of fixing and enhancing fees in private unaided schools affiliated to central boards.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice Budihal R.B, passed the order on the petition filed by Karnataka Schools Parents’ Association, Bengaluru.

The petitioner-association has contended that there is no central legislation to regulate fees in the private unaided schools affiliated either to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE) and that these schools were also out of the purview of the Karnataka Education Act.

What the bylaws say

The bylaws of the central boards only indicate that fee collected should be commensurate with the facilities provided by each educational institution, the petitioner pointed out.

Claiming that many of these schools collect fee arbitrarily, the petitioner-association pointed out that the tution fee for kindergarten classes was around Rs. 35,000 in 2011-12 and it reached around Rs.70,000 in 2016-17.

Similarly, tuition fees for classes 1 to 5 in 2011-12 was around Rs. 45,000 and now it has reached Rs. 81,000, the petitioner pointed out, while claiming that fees are being enhanced every year without any basis for enhancement and sans proper consultation with the parents. Apart from tuition fees, transport fee in the range of Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000 was being charged at present as against around Rs. 6,000 in 2012-13.

Besides, one time admission fee, extra-curricular activities charges of over Rs. 65,000 are also being charged by these schools, the petitioner claimed.

Petitioner says there is no fee regulation

in private unaided schools affiliated

to CBSE and ISCE