Following directions from the High Court of Karnataka, K.P. Manjunath, a resident of south Kodagu, on Friday urged the government not to celebrate Tipu Jayanti using the consolidated fund of the State.

In a representation made to Chief Secretary Subhash Chandra Khuntia through the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner, Mr. Manunath said the government should seriously reconsider the decision on holding Tipu Jayanti celebration on November 10.

In a response to a petition, the High Court had asked the petitioner to submit a representation to the State government. It had asked the government to take an appropriate decision after giving necessary opportunities to the persons concerned by November 8.

However, the Bench made it clear that it had not expressed any opinion on the merit of the petition. State Advocate-General Madhusoodan R. Naik had opposed the plea contending that the decision on celebrating Tipu Jayanti was a policy decision taken by the State Cabinet and the State would prevent any untoward incident like the one that occurred during last year’s celebration in Kodagu district.

Meanwhile, even before the Kodagu district administration makes public the venue of the district-level celebration of Tipu Jayanti, the police are on high alert by tightening security and inspecting homestays and lodges, besides mounting a vigil along the district’s borders.

While Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu Richard Vincent D’Souza directed the authorities to ensure that CCTV cameras are compulsorily installed at homestays and sensitive places, the police have set up 10 check-posts along the district’s borders.

The Deputy Commissioner has also prohibited putting up of posters and banner and hoisting flags at any public place or public vehicle, including bus, autorickshaw or jeep, without obtaining police permission.

Superintendent of Police of of Kogadu district Rajendra Prasad said four CCTV cameras had been installed at each of the 10 check-posts.

He appealed to the public to co-operate with the police who had begun inspections of homestays, lodges and other places, besides checking vehicles.