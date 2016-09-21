Severely criticising the Supreme Court directive, former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna termed it as a “pervert” judgment and demanded that the State appeal before a fuller Bench of the apex court.

Opposing the direction to constitute a Cauvery Management Board, he asserted that “the KRS dam is Karnataka’s property” and various constitutional procedures would have to be followed before control over such reservoirs is taken from the State. Mr. Krishna, who faced a similar situation when he was the Chief Minister, said that people of the State are behind the State government and the matter needs to be appealed before a bigger Bench or even the Constitutional Bench. “I have undergone a similar pain when I was the CM,” Mr. Krishna said.