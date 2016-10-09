SLIDESHOW

Perfect day to get the cycles out


Oct 9, 2016

Perfect cycling weather on Sunday morning brought residents of Nagarbhavi and RT Nagar on the streets in large numbers to mark Cycle Day. Those who did not cycle took part in street games like 'kunte bille', goli and chowka baar. Cycle day was started in 2013 as an initiative to promote non-motorized transport by the Department of Urban Land Transport in collaboration with local partners and The Hindu. Photos: Sudhakara Jain



Frothing at the outlet of Maragondanahalli lake in east Bengaluru. Photo: Mohit M. Rao

