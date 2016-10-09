Perfect cycling weather on Sunday morning brought residents of Nagarbhavi and RT Nagar on the streets in large numbers to mark ‘Cycle Day’. There was something for everybody and those who did not cycle took part in street games and song and dance programmes which were arranged on the cordoned-off streets.

“It was a great experience, we had games like Lagori and hopscotch which kept the children busy. We also had volunteers who sang songs. It was good to see no vehicles on the roads,” said Ashwin R., a resident of RT Nagar. Around 200 people turned up at the venue and several of them participated in the cycle rally as well.

The scene was the same at Nagarbhavi, the venue of the second cycle day function, where cycle rallies were held on a pre-fixed route. “The children were simply unstoppable, and synchronized dance under the choreography by Purshottam was held after the cycle ride. They then moved on to street games consisting of traditional games such as 'kunte bille', goli and chowka baar. Suraj Babu, a rising young artist enthralled the spectators with spot painting and inverted painting,” a statement from the organizers said.

Cycle Day was started in 2013 as an initiative to promote non-motorized transport by the Department of Urban Land Transport in collaboration with local partners, including The Hindu.