Writer Durgadas has said all people’s movements including that of Dalit, farmers, students and workers have been derailed by selfish leaders.

Presiding over a seminar on the role of Dalit literary movement in Karnataka, as part of two-day State-level Dalit Sahitya Sammelan, Mr. Durgadas said, the allegation that only Dalit movement had declined was not true as all other movements have also been weakened.

Dalit movement need not be discouraged by such criticisms, he said, calling upon leaders of Dalit organisations to chalk out the plan for struggle leaving behind the selfishness.

Speaking on the occasion, another writer B.M. Puttaiah said people from other communities have also contributed for strengthening of the Dalit movement.

Writers Siddesh, Umashankar, Appagere Somashekhar, Mahesh Harave participated among others.

The event, which concludes on Sunday, has been jointly organised by Kannada and Culture Department, Kannada Book Authority, Dalit Sahitya Parishat and Belaku Samaj.