A cheetah patrolling vehicle parked outside Wilson Garden police station was gutted on Wednesday.
Constable Shashidhar, who was assigned for the patrolling duty, was trying to start the bike, when the fire broke out.
The police personnel rushed out of the station and doused the fire before it engulfed other vehicles.
Preliminary probe revealed that short circuit could be the reason behind the fire.
