Hundreds of passengers were stranded at the BIAL airport as a result of the State-wide bandh. No taxis were available. The security was tightened at the airport.

M. Pradeep and his friends arrived at the airport from Kozhikode at 7 p.m. on Thursday night even though their flight to Riyadh was at 1.15 p.m. on Friday. They said they feared getting stranded. Similarly, many others came before dawn to the airport. Traffic police said between 4 and 6 a.m. there were queues of cars and taxis at the airport.

For those who arrived today, there seemed to be no option other than to rely on private vehicles of family and friends or wait till the end of the bandh. Having come to the city for the first time, German student Kai Aunze and his friend said they may have to wait till 6 p.m. until a taxi is available to take them to electronic city. They attempted to search for a hotel room to no avail. They have come to the city for an internship.

The alternative route from the airport too had been blocked for most of the morning. Hari Prasad, who works in a private hotel in the city, had managed to secure a cab by paying extra on his arrival to the city at 9 a.m. Attempting to avoid Bellary Road, he took the road towards Budigere and Hoskote. However, there were multiple protests here and he was stuck for more than an hour. Protestors say they are stopping cabs and commercial vehicles while allowing private vehicles to pass.