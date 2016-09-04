Participatory governance is the only way to tackle the enemy: garbage. This emerged as the central idea of a Web chat hosted by The Hindu on the city’s waste management problem.

Panellists N.S. Ramakanth and Lalitha Mondreti, members of the Solid Waste Management Round Table, and Smita Kulkarni from Bangalore Eco Team discussed some of the key issues that the city is grappling with.

Irregular door-to-door collection, roads and vacant spots turned into black spots, garbage collection points made into dumping sites, pourakarmikas forced to handle un-segregated waste without any safety gears, and the need for segregating at source were some of the issues highlighted during the Web interaction with our readers.

When a participant pointed out the need for more trashcans on roads, Mr. Ramakanth said, “Before door-to-door collection was introduced in the city, we had dustbins at all road corners. People used to throw garbage all around them. And dustbins placed in front of houses were real nuisance. Then the government decided to make the city bin-less. We can have bins in commercial areas for the floating population. In residential areas, we must not encourage bins as segregation of waste at source will completely fail.”

On the issue of making pourakarmikas permanent employees of the city’s civic body, Mr. Ramakanth said their working conditions had to be improved. “But abolishing the contract system completely will not solve the problem. We must give [them] all facilities, including, protective equipment, salary, and festival holidays.”

The panellists agreed that segregation at source was the only solution to the city’s garbage woes. “To tackle this issue, many neighbourhoods initiated a ‘donate dry waste programme’ and started composting wet waste. This will take care of 90 per cent of your waste,” said Ms. Mondreti.

Asking residents to work with BBMP officials, Ms. Kulkarni said the problem with collection points could be addressed only by working together with the BBMP. “There must be a garbage transfer point. Nobody wants transfer point near their home, so this gets done on the road. Work with local ward officials to identify a space that can be enclosed and can work as transfer point. I would urge everyone to work with the BBMP rather than complain against it. Let ‘participatory governance’ lead us to a Swachh Bengaluru,” she said.