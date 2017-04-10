Parkinson’s disease: patients, caregivers find support among peers

more-in

For patients with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, handling the disease and the accompanying complications can be a lonely struggle. On Monday, on the occasion of World Parkinson’s Day, patients and caregivers met at a programme organised by the Basal Ganglia Support group in Sparsh Hospital.

During the programme, patients spoke about how they were disturbed by hallucinations, which are a side-effect of extended medication.

"My dad used to hallucinate of images from the past. He would ask me why I'm not going to school. It was beautiful to watch him while he was having these hallucinations — he would walk like a young man with no tremors or stiffness. But his mind was in a different place," said Geetika Guha, whose 82-year-old father had been suffering the disease for 20 years.

Another patient spoke about how he would 'see' heavy rain, but when he stepped outside, there would not be a drop of rain.

"One of the most distressing side effects of Parkinson’s medication is hallucinations," said R. Varadarajulu, consultant neurologist at Image Diagnostics. "One patient comes with a snake bite every night while another sees rats. Another imagines someone breaking into the house. Often people see reptiles," he said, adding that doctors had made little progress in helping patients in this regard.

Neurologists discussed the latest forms of treatment, through drugs or surgery. Neurosurgeon N.K. Venkataramana spoke about the complications involved in Deep Brain Simulation, a form of surgery in which electrodes are inserted into the brain to activate the sub-thalamic nucleus.

In the mind

Doctors and patients concurred that the will of the patient to adapt to his condition went a long way in alleviating their problems.

Shivadraiah V.S., who was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 55, fell into depression for a year after diagnosis. "Eventually, I realised it's up to me how I handle the disease. Now, I try to do everything myself. I even continue to drive," he said.

Watch your head - it gets heavier when you stoop

Here is something to remember when you stoop or slouch. Stooping as little as two inches could increase the weight on your spine by a massive 10 kg.

Murali Mohan S., consultant neurosurgeon and spine surgeon at Sparsh Hospitals, said that the weight on the spine increases by 5 kg for every inch a person stoops forward.

"When you sit up straight, the head weighs 6 kg. As you stoop forward two inches, the weight on the back muscles increases to 16 kg. One more inch and the head becomes as heavy as 21 kg. This is why people automatically put their hands on their chin when they stoop forward," said Dr. Mohan. He added that while Parkinson’s causes many patients to develop a stoop, it is best to try to correct your posture as far as possible.