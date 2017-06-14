Parking row: Traffic policeman slaps man

more-in

In yet another case of a policeman assaulting a citizen, an assistant sub-inspector slapped and verbally abused a motorcycle owner over an alleged parking row at Chamarajpet Main Road on Tuesday afternoon.

A head constable who was accompanying the ASI too joined in the abuse while a sub-inspector watched the scene unfold. Eyewitness recordings of the incident went on social media soon after.

By the end of the day, ASI Hanumantharayappa, attached with the Chamarajpet traffic police station, was suspended after an internal inquiry.

The motorist, identified as Umpathy, runs a cafe in the area. He claimed that he had parked his two-wheeler at the designated parking space, but later saw the ASI, along with his staff, towing the vehicle claiming that it was parked in a no-parking zone. An argument ensued and the ASI slapped Mr. Umapathy.

Lapse in conduct found

Taking note of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West-Traffic) directed the jurisdictional assistant commissioner of police to conduct a probe and file a report. “The inquiry found that the ASI had lost his patience and there was lapse in professional conduct,” a police officer said.

According to the police, Mr. Hanumantharayappa was acting on a complaint from a resident about two bikes parked in front of his gate. Mr. Umpathy also alleged that when he went to the police station to file a complaint, he was manhandled there, too.

Ever since illegal parking fines were increased, there has been a rise in clashes between the police and motorists.