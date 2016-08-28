A worried parent of a 13-year-old girl, who went missing on Friday, took to the social media seeking help from the public.

According to her parents, the girl got into the school van that morning, but it was later when she failed to return home in the afternoon that they realised something was amiss. “We immediately went to the school and began to search. But she was not seen inside the school that day by anyone … though other children saw her in the school bus,” said the girl’s father, adding that the school authorities are helping the police.

The girl is a resident of Devaiah Park in Rajaji Nagar. She left home in her school uniform, with an extra set of clothes, saying that she had a drama practice. “Though she boarded the school bus, she never attended classes,” the police said.

Enquiries revealed that the girl had not scored well in her tests and was supposed to get the mathematics answer script signed by her parents. “Fearing reprimand, she may have decided to run away,” a senior police officer said, adding that the police have alerted police stations across the State.