Aditya Mehta described the incident at Bengaluru airport as one that left a "psychological scar".

A little over two months after complaining about the ordeal of having to remove his prosthetic limb at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) as part of a security check, para-cyclist Aditya Mehta had to endure the same situation.

The silver medallist at the Asian Para-Cycling Championship 2013 said he was forced to remove the prosthesis yet again at the Bengaluru airport by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) early on Tuesday morning, when he was boarding a flight to Hyderabad.

Describing the incident as one that left a “psychological scar” on the mind of a person with a physical disability, he said he was made to remove the prosthesis and wear it again despite his pleas against it citing an injury to the operated limb.

“The security check officials only had to say it was my problem. It took me 40 minutes for the entire process of removing and wearing back my prosthetic limb which left me bleeding at the end. But at the Kempegowda Airport, the same officer who was rude to me the previous time, gave me an equally humiliating treatment this time too. He was too reluctant to let me go and stripped me another time,” he recounted.

Mr. Mehta’s earlier experience at the KIA in August had triggered off a campaign asking for the setting up of body scanners at airports for persons with disabilities. “But CISF personnel are not yet sensitised to deal with such cases,” he added.

The para-cyclist, who travels regularly across the country, said he is not subjected to such treatment at other airports. “Officials at other airports were sensible enough to understand when I told them about my injury and let me go,” he said.

However, a CISF official in Bengaluru, who wished not to be named, said making persons with prosthesis remove it was a standard operating procedure as part of security. “It is the same rule followed across the country. And body scanners have not been installed anywhere in India due to medical and privacy reasons,” he said.

He also added that the process of making people remove the prosthesis was to ensure that security threats, other than explosives that are detected by Explosive Trace Detectors, such as knives, for example, would not go unchecked.