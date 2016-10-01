There is nothing to show the involvement of the 40 officials, says senior CID official

After the infamous Pre-university paper leakage in March this year, as many as 40 officials of the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) were suspended. But the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the case has, in its charge sheet, not named even one of them.

Although the CID in its charge sheet named 18 persons, none of them are from the DPUE. “As of now, there is nothing to show their involvement in the leakage. This is the first charge sheet and supplementary charge sheets may follow depending on further evidence,” a senior CID official pointed out. This has surprised even officials in the department, who feel that paper leakages, which also took place in 2012, is part of a larger scam that is yet to be unearthed.

‘Hard to believe’

“It is hard to believe that no official of the DPUE was involved in the case, and the leakage was restricted to the treasury,” an official said.

The 40 officials, who were suspended, were reinstated after the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) in May had asked the DPUE to dos so. A source in the Department of Primary and Secondary Education said that they were waiting for the CID to give them a list of precautionary measures or guidelines on how leakages could be prevented. “Having information on this will help us improve the Standard Operating Procedures, right from the paper-setting stage to the paper-distribution stage for the next academic year,” a source said.

Sources, however, said the department is mulling over revamping the department to ensure that officials who had worked for more than 10 years are transferred out of the department.