An expert committee will soon be formed to come up with a comprehensive plan to improve the city’s drainage system. This resolution was passed at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike meeting on Monday.

There were no discussions as to whether demolitions would continue. Council members argued that the demolitions are being seen as unfair by a large section of the public, as well as discriminatory to the middle class and the poor. The question of why village maps were being used also came up during the discussion.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad explained that the demolitions were carried out to comply with court orders as well as the Chief Minister’s diktat.