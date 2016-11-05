Other exam systems, online dispatch of papers being looked into

To make the II Pre-university examination, marred by two paper leakages last year, more robust, the State government is looking at the examination systems of other boards and universities as models for the best practices. The logistics of dispatching question papers online to reduce contact of individuals with the question papers is also being examined.

The committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, who was appointed by the State government to look into how the examination can be made fool-proof, had its first meeting on Friday.

Sources said the committee deliberated on the exam system of universities such as Visvesvaraya Technological University and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, besides those of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and Council for the Indian School Certificate (CIS) examinations.

While the paper setting and all other examination-related processes usually take place in January, the committee is likely to delay these processes by a month to reduce the scope of paper leakage. “We are planning to revamp the entire examination system from the paper-setting level, paper storage level, transportation of question papers to the exam centres. We also want to bring in more stringent practices in the valuation and re-evaluation method. We are looking at setting short-term goals for the 2017 exam and also looking at some reforms that could be implemented for the 2018 academic year,” a source said.

Online despatch may not be “feasible” for the 2017 exam, sources said. “But, we have not yet ruled out this option. We also want to optimise the number of exam centres for the upcoming exams and ensure that it is lower than the previous year,” another source said.

‘Amend the Act’

The committee is likely to meet again later this month and suggest amending the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, to ensure that those who are involved in malpractices or leakage face more stringent punishment. The committee will also work on putting in place Standard Operating Procedures and form bylaws for the exam which are currently not there.