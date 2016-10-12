The House committee on tank encroachments has set a final deadline for ‘encroachers’ to respond with their explanations.

With nearly half of the private individuals not having sent in their explanations after having been named as ‘encroachers’, the committee has extended the deadline to November 30.

“Barely 6,000 out of 11,585 private encroachers – ranging from farm owners to large builders, but totalling 7,185 acres – have sent in their explanations,” said K.B. Koliwad, Chairperson of the House Committee.

“We have scrutinised the responses, but we have also received complaints that tahsildars have not yet served notices. This is the final deadline as we have to complete interim report. If responses are not received, we will proceed without their views,” he said.

The committee had scrutinised land documents from 1,545 tanks – many of which do not exist – in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts and drawn up a list of ‘encroachers’, government and private. Government agencies have, in all, ‘encroached’ 3,287 acres of tank bed land. These include the ‘pride of the city’, including Indian Space Research Organisation (25.10 acres), Defence Research and Development Organisation (2.55 acres), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (13.6), the armed forces (28.7), as well as large infrastructure projects, including Kempegowda International Airport Limited (58.115), Namma Metro (14.7) and National Highways.

However, a member of the committee said, among government encroachments, explanations have been sought only from the Bangalore Development Authority and the district administration.

“Utilities, highways and research institutes have come up on land allotted by the State government. BDA has developed layouts on erstwhile lakes. And so, we want to know why the particular tank bed was chosen for allocation or development and asked for the legalities behind it,” said a member.

The committee aims to comment on a case-by-case basis for large encroachments while giving a ‘general’ recommendation on what should be done with the remaining encroachments.