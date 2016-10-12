A State-level on-the-spot painting competition for schoolchildren will be organised at J.N. Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science, here between 9.30 a.m. and noon on October 18. It is meant for students in the 10-14 age group. The theme is ‘Disaster vs. collective strength or disaster risk management begins at home/school’. Students are free to use crayons, colour pencils, water colours and so on. Three winners can participate in a national-level painting competition in New Delhi on November 3. Call 9742052378 or 080-23600978 or email to office@kscst.iisc.ernet.in, or nagarajarao1986@gmail.com.

Please Wait while comments are loading...