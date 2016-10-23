Two youth, including a 20-year-old MBBS student, were killed on the spot when the car they were driving in lost control due to over speeding, jumped the median and collided with an oncoming truck near Budihal Gate on the outskirts of Nelamangala on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Mohamed Ashiq, (21), 3rd year BDS student from Siddhartha Medical College and his friend Meenu Mourya, a 2nd year MBBS student.

The duo, who are native of Kerala, were staying in the college hostel in Tumakuru. According to the police, the two had visited Bengaluru and were returning to their hostel. An ambulance driver who witnessed the accident told the police that the car was over speeding and lost control.

Passers-by alerted the police who rushed to the spot and shifted the two to the hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

The Nelamangala rural police have taken up a case against Ashiq and investigating.