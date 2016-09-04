Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. is proving to be popular among potential employees. As many as 53,874 candidates have registered for the recruitment exam for posts in BMRCL. They are all vying for 308 positions that include section engineers, train operators and maintainers. Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the competitive exam on Sunday.

While the qualification required for the section engineer post is a B.E., that for a train operator is a diploma. A candidate who wishes to be a maintainer should have completed the course in an Industrial Training Institute. The highest demand is for the posts of section engineer (9,638 candidates for 11 vacancies). As many as 16,898 candidates are vying for 72 posts of maintainer. The KEA received 27,288 applications for 225 train operator posts.