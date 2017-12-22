Over 500 CCTV cameras to monitor Brigade Road during New Year revelry

The police are keen that the revelry on the coming New Year’s eve passes off without any unpleasant incident. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

With only a few months to go for the Assembly polls, the city police are taking no chances with regard to preventing any unpleasant incident, like the ones that occurred near M.G. Road last year, on New Year’s eve. Elaborate security arrangements, including installation of over 500 HD cameras, are being put in place in and around the area.

The feed from these CCTV cameras will be monitored by a team of policemen, who will give live feedback to their colleagues on the ground, said Chandragupta, DCP (Central).

The crowd usually gathers at the junction of Cauvery Emporium and Brigade Road on December 31 to welcome the New Year at midnight.

Police will not allow people to gather. Instead, they will be asked to move on to Brigade Road towards Rex Theatre. “As no event has been organised on Brigade Road, there is no point in a crowd gathering on that road,” said a senior police officer.

Apart from this, over 1,500 policemen with reflective jackets would be deployed along with 60 additional patrolling vehicles to monitor the crowd and take necessary action. Around 200 floodlights will be installed at sensitive areas in and around M.G. Road for better illumination, he said.

In addition, patrolling would be intensified in sensitive areas, especially in Banaswadi, Hennur, Fraser Town, Shivajinagar and Halasuru, that lead towards M.G. Road.

The jurisdictional police have been instructed to make preventive detentions ahead of the celebrations to contain mischief mongers and habitual offenders. Policemen armed with night-vision binoculars will be posted in over half-a-dozen watch towers to monitor the situation.