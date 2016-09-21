Apart from deploying over 16,000 personnel, the State police force have taken several measures to ensure that there is no law and order disruptions following the apex court directive. A top police official told The Hindu that 560 activists arrested for the September 12 violence have not been given bail. Further, he said over 200 mid-level leaders of groups like the Kannada Rakshana Vedike have been taken into preventive custody on Monday and Tuesday.

He said Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru) N.S. Megharikh, Congress working president Dinesh Gundu Rao and Home Minister G. Parameshwar have spoken to the leaders of Kannada groups and sought their cooperation in ensuring peace. The Chief Minister too has appealed for calm, and sensitive areas like Mysuru Road, are being monitored closely, officials said.