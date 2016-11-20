NOTTO keen on developing national registry to know demand-supply situation

While more people are coming forward to pledge their organs, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), the apex centre functioning from Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, is concerned about States not submitting data of persons waiting for donor organs.

National registry

“We are keen on developing a national registry of transplants and wait list of organs to know the demand-supply situation and plan. However, not all States are submitting data and this is a matter of concern,” said NOTTO Director Vimal Bhandari.

Currently, 301 hospitals that are transplant centres in the country are registered with NOTTO and 150 of these from 13 States are regularly updating data regarding wait lists and organ transplantations, he said. Data on the remaining, however, is little known.

Dr. Bhandari said formation of State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisations (SOTTOs) (in every State) will help in collecting data and preparing a national registry. “Karnataka, which is doing well in organ transplantation, should expedite the process of setting up SOTTO. The Union government is ready to assist SOTTOs by releasing a grant of Rs. 60 lakh for their functioning,” he said.

Incentives for staff

Pointing out that organ retrieval centres should be set up in every government medical college in districts to promote cadaveric donations, Dr. Bhandari said NOTTO had now submitted a proposal to the Union Health Ministry to give incentives to the hospital staff and doctors for identifying brain death cases and counselling them to donate. The proposal is awaiting approval, he said.

“Such a measure will encourage staff in government hospitals. It can be a small amount but it will boost their morale. We plan to initially start from Safdarjung Hospital,” he said.

Dr. Bhandari said the challenge is also to see that these pledges are honoured by family members of the donors. “Most times, family members refuse to donate despite the person having pledged. This is something that needs sensitisation and there is a need to create more awareness at the cultural level,” he said.

Gifting a life

Pledges up from 9,000 in 2015 to 1.25 lakh this year

NOTTO has a target of collecting 15 lakh pledges by year-end

8,000 BSF and CRPF soldiers have pledged their organs

Kerala leads the way with 35,000 pledges from a single village