Orchestra to highlight the role of music in Raja Ravi Varma’s life

Special performance of Kishat Philharmonic Orchestra on October 15

Music played an important role in renowned painter Raja Ravi Varma’s body of work. To highlight the role of music as muse in the renowned painter’s life, the Bengaluru-based Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation (RRVHF) is bringing in Kishat Philharmonic Orchestra from Tripunithura in Kerala for a special performance on October 15. Titled ‘Enduring Consonances’, the event will commemorate the Foundation’s first anniversary since it was founded.

The orchestra will bring in nearly 15 instruments, including Kerala’s Mizhavu, Manipur’s Khol, Shank (conch) along with American Jazz drums and Africa’s Congo drums.

"This is to mirror the intrinsic love for instruments and melody that the painter was influenced by. His brush followed quite a lot of melodies that he enjoyed. One example is gis painting ‘Galaxy of Musicians’ portraying women musicians from all over the country," says Ganesh Shivaswamy, one of the trustees and an art collector.

"While the Raja’s mother was an enthusiast, his sister-in-law Maharani Lakshmi Bai was an accomplished veena player. Ravi Varma’s muse in Mumbai, Anjanibai Malpekar, is often said to have had scholarly discussions on music with the painter," says Mr. Shivaswamy.

Consider the deep connect that Ravi Varma had for the famous Purandaradasa kriti Krishna Nee Begane Baro. One vignette recounts how he broke into an informal Kathak dance as a family member sang the song in Yamuna Kalyani raga.

"Arts were part of his upbringing in the Travancore palace. Ravi Varma’s mother, Uma Ambabayi Thampuratty, who was a poet and writer, insisted that Ravi Varma too develop interest in every form of art," says social researcher C.S. Prasad of the Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation (RRVHF).

The Foundation is headed by Bharani Thirunal Rukmini Bayi Varma, a 6th generation family member of the painter.