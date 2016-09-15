An engineering consultancy company has come up with nine options

As many as nine alternative routes where the Namma Metro line can connect the city with Kempegowda International Airport have been identified by RITES Ltd, an engineering consultancy company.

The shortest one is the 25.9 km stretch from Nagawara via Kannur and Bagaluru, which could take four years for completion at a cost of Rs. 5,180 crore. The longest is the 35.4 km stretch from Yeshwantpura via Yelahanka, Kannur and Bagaluru that could take four years to complete at an estimated cost of Rs. 7,080 crore.

The feasibility report of all routes will be posted on the BMRCL website for the public to share their views. A final decision would be taken after studying public comments and suggestions, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told presspersons on Wednesday said.

Second phase

Tenders would be called in September-end for commencing civil works on a 16-km stretch from Electronics City to Whitefield in Phase 2. BMRCL has been asked to complete Phase 2 by 2020.

"BMRCL would raise funds through innovative financing, auction of its land and raising loans from multilateral institutions," the Chief Minister said.

The innovative financing techniques include premium floor area ratio; betterment levy; naming rights/advertising; premium accessways/ramps; airspace commercialisation; and additional cess on approval for new projects/developments.

An 18 km stretch connecting Silk Board junction to K.R. Puram junction has been added to Phase II (A). It is expected to cost Rs. 3,500 crore.

The cost of Phase II, comprising 72 km, is estimated to be Rs 26,400 crore, he said, adding that work on the stretch connecting Kengeri to the Kanakapura-NICE Road junction has commenced.

French overseas development agency Agence Francaise de Développement (AFD has agreed to fund the project. The cost of the project would be shared by the Centre, State and AFD in the ratio 20:20:60.

About 15 lakh passengers are expected to travel by metro rail after completion of Phase-II, he said.

Nine potential routes to airport

1) Mehkri Circle-Hebbal-Yelahanka

2) Yeshwantpur-Yelahanka-Kannur-Bagalur

3) Yeshwantpur-Kodigehalli-Yelahanka-trumpet flyover

4) Nagawara-Hebbal-Yelahanka-trumpet flyover

5) K.R. Puram-Budigere Cross-Budigere-Singahalli

6) Nagawara-Kogilu Layout-Yelahanka-trumpet flyover

7) Nagawara-Bellahalli-Kannur-Bagaluru

8) Nagawara-Kannur-Bagaluru

9) Nagawara-Bellahalli-Yelahanka Town (via NH)