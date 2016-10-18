Entry to the airport by the alternative routes will be through Begur on the southwest part of KIA.

Will decide next course of action on Tuesday as CM refuses to budge

Bengaluru: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hardening his stand on the proposed steel flyover, citizens opposed to the Rs. 1,791-crore project will meet on Tuesday to decide on the next course of action.

Citizens Against Steel Flyover (CASFo), which led Sunday’s human chain protest against the project, is likely to move an application in the High Court seeking an interim stay. Sources said that this comes in the light of the CM interpreting the High Court not staying the project as a ‘go ahead’.

The High Court, hearing a PIL filed by Namma Bengaluru Foundation, has given six weeks to the government to respond. Activists fear that the government may issue a work order to L&T, the firm that has bagged the contract, before the six-week deadline.

Activists are demanding wider public consultation over the project.

“In June, the BDA gave 48 hours to the public to submit their objections and suggestions. But the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was made public only last week. How can the people take an informed stand without the DPR? Moreover, the BDA only got 299 responses of which 73 per cent were in favour. For the chief minister to say that around 300 people represent the majority of the city is laughable,” said actor Prakash Belawadi adding that the government should acknowledge the thousands on the streets and rethink the steel flyover.

Meanwhile, the number of those opposing the project is growing. One of them is the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce. “BCIC feels that the State government should seriously reconsider details of the projects by either going in for construction of smaller flyovers connecting the existing underpasses and flyovers, or scouting for alternative routes to decongest this gridlock junction on the 6.5 KM stretch,” said Thyagu Valliappa, President, BCIC. The body encourages public transport and widespread public consultation.

The Communist Party of India has organised a protest at Mysore Bank Circle on Wednesday where its activists will also launch a signature campaign against the project.

Referring to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s claim that the project was proposed in 2010, when the BJP was in power, the party’s State president B.S. Yeddyurappa said, “The proposal did come up in 2010, but was rejected at the ‘loud thinking phase’. The tone and tenor of the CM saying that the steel flyover will be built come what may is not acceptable in democracy.”