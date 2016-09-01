The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has relaxed payment of gateway charges for online advance ticket booking. According to a KSRTC press release, gateway charges levied at 2.5 per cent has been withdrawn with effect from September 1 to promote online booking.

For reservation related enquires, public can call the KSRTC call centre (080-49596666) (round-the-clock) or AWATAR (7760990034/35) (between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.).