For amateur film-makers, techies and students, one minute seems to be ample time to convince people to say no to the proposed steel flyover on Ballari Road. Director Pawan Kumar of U-Turn fame, who had announced a contest last month inviting citizens to make one-minute films against the flyover, has received an overwhelming response, with 144 entries received in four days. He said the participants represent a large cross-section of society.

Mr. Kumar toldThe Hinduthat he was happy that film-makers were engaging with a socially relevant topic and communicating it effectively in just a minute.

“Of the 144 films, most are very amateurish attempts. I found 10 films to be very good and effective in what they intended to communicate. I expect another 100 films by November 10,” he said, adding that most of the films focused on the environmental damage side of the project. Film buff Darshan S., an engineer, said it was a challenge to communicate the message in 60 seconds. His film makes no direct reference to the steel flyover, but depicts people travelling to the airport with oxygen masks.