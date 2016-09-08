A 30-year-old man was killed on the spot and two were injured when a motorcycle hit a person crossing the road and then a divider on the flyover near Batawadi in Tumakuru city on Thursday morning.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Kumar (30) of Gowdanakunte village near Amarapura in Madakshira taluk of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. The injured are Nagaraj (25) of Gowdanakunte village and Manchappa (75) of Tumakuru city.

Kumar and Nagaraj were going on a motorcycle from Bengaluru to Sira on NH-48. The rider lost control of the vehicle when he tried to avoid hitting Manchappa who suddenly tried to cross the road and then hit Manchappa and the divider. As a result, Kumar died on the spot. Nagaraj sustained head injuries and was shifted to NIMHANS. Manchappa has fractured his left leg and is receiving treatment in the Tumakuru District Government hospital.

Hit-and-run victim

A 28-year-old man was killed on the spot in the KSRTC bus station in a hit-and-run accident in Tumakuru city on Thursday.

The police said that the Traffic Controller of KSRTC informed the police that a youth was killed in the bus station around 5.15 a.m. He has been identified as Ravichandra of Chikkanahalli in Madhugiri taluk of Tumakuru district.

The head of the youth was crushed under the tyre of a bus. As the bus which hit him had sped away, a case of hit-and-run has been registered in Tumakuru traffic police station.