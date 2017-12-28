Once waste pickers, now successful managers

more-in

Most of the city’s waste managers, including pourakarmikas, are women. Of the 181 dry waste collection centres (DWCC), many are managed by women, who were formerly waste pickers. These women have not only transformed their lives, they are also helping other women move up. The batch of women managers have also earned the respect of the communities they work with.

Waste management experts say women have the drive and desire to do something good for the city and also improve their lives in the same process. “For this, they are ready to face all odds and circumstances,” they point out. These are some of the women waste managers who turned around their lives.

Annamma

Annamma has been managing the DWCC at Kamakshipalya for the past five years. From being a waste picker for nearly 30 years, Ms. Annamma now is no less than an entrepreneur, employing eight women who were also formerly waste pickers themselves. “Initially, I hesitated to take responsibility of managing a centre. Later, I changed my mind … I knew the basics of segregation. I’m happy that my decision has brought me thus far,” she said. Life as a waste picker was difficult and she is now leading a comfortable life. “What gives me immense satisfaction is that I have helped other waste pickers out of their situation,” she said.

Ms. Annamma’s centre collects nearly two tonnes of dry waste every day.

Subbamma

“I used to face verbal abuse on a daily basis, and also harassment from the police. People used to look at me with suspicion. I lived in a hutment and had no idea where my next meal would come from,” said Subbamma, a former waste picker. She now manages the Kamalanagar DWCC, sometimes guiding local residents about waste segregation.

“It has been a long five years. My journey has seen ups and downs. I now live with my three school-going sons, and my daughter and her husband in a rented house,” she said proudly.

Though she was earlier collecting dry waste going door to door in the ward, the garbage contractors now drop off the dry waste at the DWCC every day. “We get around 400 kg of dry waste on an average every day. Though I am not making much, I’m satisfied,” she said.

Geetha

Four years ago when Geetha was entrusted with the Rajagopalanagar DWCC, she faced a lot of difficulties for the initial three months. She used to work at another DWCC before she was asked to manage the Rajagopalanagar one. “I used to regret my decision … I didn’t have money for the vehicles, the contractors were creating problems. I was incurring a loss,” she said, and added that she persevered to overcome her problems.

Today, Ms. Geetha leads of team of eight men, who work with her at the DWCC. “With four vehicles, I am able to collect more than one tonne of dry waste going door to door every day. We have divided the area into blocks and have a rota for collection of dry waste from each of these blocks.”

Kumuda

As early as 6 a.m. every day, Kumuda and her team of 12 women, who were formerly waste pickers like her, come to the Katriguppe DWCC to start work. Ms. Kumuda, who manages the DWCC, instructs the three drivers on the areas they need to go to collect dry waste. “I have to start early. The DWCC is on the main road and the shops next to the centre raise objections. We are also grappling with limited space,” she said.

Despite the cramped centre, Ms. Kumuda manages to collect more than two tonnes of dry waste a day, earning her a revenue of around ₹1 lakh a month. “But that is hardly enough. After payment of wages and expenditure towards diesel and maintenance of the three vehicles, there is hardly anything left. Some months, I am forced to borrow to meet the expenses,” she said.

Sampangi

Over the past seven months, Sampangi’s confidence has grown by leaps and bounds. As a waste picker, she was wary of interacting with people. Today, she has no problems. She has been effectively managing a team of 10 former waste pickers at the Kumaraswamy Layout DWCC.

“I knew nothing when I started. Over the past few months, with a lot of cooperation from the BBMP’s health inspector and supervisor, I am able to collect around two tonnes of dry waste a day,” she said, and added that the local residents have also been cooperative.

The centre lacks water connection and does not have a functional toilet. That has not deterred Ms. Sampangi and her team. “The only problem I face is that most recyclables get picked by the pourakarmikas and contractors themselves and I’m left with low- value waste that just eats into the space at the centre,” she said.