At the Satellite Bus Station on Mysuru Road, the dark fumes of smouldering tyres and the smell of burning rubber had not quite dissipated. But, on Tuesday there was reason to celebrate.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSTRC) drivers helped their counterparts from Kerala, who were stranded in the city, kick-start an early Onam celebration. Together, they made elaborate ‘pookalams’, flower carpets that mark the festival. Over 39 Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus drivers and conductors, along with passengers, chose not to cross the Karnataka border into Kerala on account of Monday’s violence. Many spent an uneasy night at the bus terminals. “We were tense about all that was happening in Karnataka. Since Monday morning, our buses have been in Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Station and Peenya bus terminals. Luckily, the KSRTC and BMTC helped us by providing food,” said K.P. Srinivasan, conductor.

The buses had come from different parts of Kerala. “We miss being at home during Onam. However, the KSRTC officials allowed us to celebrate on their premises by making a pookalam. Initially, some policemen told us to disperse as there was a curfew. However, they left after some time,” said Ranjith, who commutes frequently between Bengaluru and his hometown, Kozhikode.

The Kerala Samajam in Bengaluru also came to the aid of passengers. “We gave them food and ensured that they left safely in some buses that were leaving the city,” said Joshy Basil, committee member, Kerala Samajam, Bengaluru north-west. He added that the samajam also helped the drivers.

A KSRTC official said that they were happy to help the stranded transport crew from Kerala.