With the GST Council meeting scheduled from Tuesday, Commercial Taxes Department officials, seeking changes in the proposed tax regime, are going on mass leave on Monday to protest against divesting of the States’ power over administration of service tax. The mass leave is part of the call given by the All-India Confederation of Commercial Tax Association.

In a letter addressed to Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who will represent the State in the meeting, the Karnataka State Commercial Tax Officers’ Association has urged him to form a unified and formidable front in association with other State Chief Ministers or Ministers to protect the Karnataka’s interest.

When asked if issues pertaining to the State would be raised in the meeting, Mr. Gowda said that the council’s agenda is to discuss issues of revenue shortfall, tax slabs and tax rates. “Since the agenda is already set, we will only be responding to these issues,” he clarified.