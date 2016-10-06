Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Rajiv Ranjan, who is also secretary to the Department of Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics, has been appointed Commissioner for Watershed Development Department and ex-officio secretary to the Departments of Agriculture and Horticulture. Commissioner for Collegiate Education Chakravarthy Mohan has been appointed secretary to the Department of Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics.

Food and Civil Supplies Commissioner M.N. Ajay Nagabhushan has been appointed Commissioner for Collegiate Education.