H.D. Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president, on Tuesday said the State government has to obey the Supreme Court order as its main petition will come before it on October 18.

Mr. Gowda welcomed the decision of putting on hold the formation of the Cauvery Management Board and said, “This indicated that the Government of India is aware of the injustice meted out to the State over the years.” Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Gowda said the Union government had responded positively to his appeal and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi.