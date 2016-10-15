The State government has decided to test the nutritional standards of midday meals served to students in three districts on a pilot basis.

The Primary and Secondary Education Department decided to test the quality of meals at the cluster levels in Ramanagaram, Mandya and Mysuru districts following reports of children falling sick after being served midday meals in schools. There are 30 to 40 schools in each cluster.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanvir Sait told presspersons on Friday that the midday meals should be tested by accredited laboratories for ensuring that the meet quality and nutrition standards. Mr. Sait said that a decision had been taken to recruit 18,000 school teachers in the next three financial years to fill vacancies. A total of 10,000 school teachers would be recruited in the current financial year (2016-17) and 4,000 each would be hired during 2017-18 and 2018-19. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reviewed the implementation of various schemes of the department and cleared pending decisions.