Now, when in doubt, check weight of packed goods

Govt. to install electronic weighing scales outside malls and supermarkets

Does the one-kg packet of toor dal in a supermarket weigh exact? If this question nags you when you shop for groceries, you will soon be able to clear your doubts at the store itself.

The State government has decided to install weighing scales outside malls and supermarkets to prevent misuse of weights and standards measures on commodities and food products.

The machines will enable people to check the weight of the items they have just purchased.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies U.T. Khader told presspersons here on Tuesday that the decision was taken following complaints from the public that owners of malls/supermarkets sell gross underweight packaged commodities such as sugar, rice, salt, wheat, fruits, and cheat consumers.

In an attempt to dissuade shopkeepers from cheating, the government’s Legal Metrology Department will install the electronic weighing machines outside malls and supermarkets. A total of 1,013 supermarkets and malls operate in the State. Weighing machines have already been installed at a few malls as a pilot.

Mr. Khader said if the customers find anomalies in the scale, they can report it to officials on the spot by dialling the helpline number ‘1967’. He said in many instances, consumers received less than the prescribed quantity of commodity at malls. However, they had no option to verify this immediately.

Terming it a “good decision”, consumer rights activist Y.G. Muralidharan told The Hindu that the department must indicate the helpline number near the weighing machine counter to help people make complaints.

He cautioned that the mechanism would be effective only if the authorities take action against the owners of malls or supermarkets for gross underweight of the commodities they sell.